Remains found in Lewis & Clark County matched to missing U.S. Airman Video included

At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974.

No injuries in Helena Valley house fire Video included

Firefighters were paged to a house fire in the north Helena Valley on Saturday.
First responders got a call from a neighbor at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Juveniles vandalize Helena Middle School, planned to start a fire Video included

Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.

Fraud Watch: Mortgage recovery scams Video included

If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money. 

Summer Celebration in Fort Benton delights attendees

Thousands of enjoyed the first weekend of summer while catching up with friends, old classmates, and community members in Fort Benton for the annual "Summer Celebration" festival.

The event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the death of Shep, the loyal dog who waited for his master by the train tracks in the 1930’s and early 1940’s before accidentally being run over by a train.

The event also gives the town an economic boost.

Last Chance Handgunners hosts competition Video included

Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns

Man dies after falling 2,000 feet in Beartooth Mountains Video included

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.

Man arrested for allegedly waving a toy gun while driving Video included

The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun

Red pill or blue? Bozeman convention questions truth in government Video included

In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government. 

Economics and timber in Northwest Montana Video included

State and national leaders continue to balance timber restrictions and the future of communities in Northwest Montana.

Stairclimb world record marks another milestone for Montana firefighter Video included

Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck
Just when you thought you'd seen the best of Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck, he hits another milestone. 

Hellmuth found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Video included

The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.

Body of man reported missing has been found in Hebgen Lake Video included

His body was found underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of the lake, near his campsite.

People voiced their opinions about proposed roundabouts Video included

Roundabout construction begins at Lincoln Road and Green Meadow Drive
MDT says nine alternative were considered before deciding on the roundabouts, including a traffic light.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is removing protections for grizzly bears in Yellowstone area Video included

File photo of grizzly bear (MTN News)
Control of the species will be turned over to the state and local tribes.

Cody banks fall victim to "quick change scam" Video included

The suspects got away with $7,500 (Cody Police Department)
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500. 

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River

Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River.

Where is the "Best Burger in Montana?" Video included

#MTBurgerQuest
The Montana Food & Agricultural Development Center Network is launching a statewide "burger quest."

Judge allows demolition of Central school to proceed

A legal challenge to the demolition of Helena’s Central School was defeated Wednesday.

Allen Nicholson attempted to challenge the move by the school district to remove and replace the school.

Nicholson said the ruling surprised him. He said he has not decided if he will appeal the case to the Montana Supreme Court.

Grizzly bears put containers to the test (Video/Photos) Video included

For about $500, companies can find out if their containers are truly bear-resistant.

Shelter Island: Montana's most expensive home Video included

Montana's most expensive piece of real estate sits right in the middle of Flathead Lake.
Montana's most expensive piece of real estate ($29M) sits right in the middle of Flathead Lake.

