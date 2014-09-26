At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974.
At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor was reported missing in 1974.More>>
First responders got a call from a neighbor at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First responders got a call from a neighbor at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.More>>
Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.
Two of the children were just 6 and 8 years old.More>>
If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money.
If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money.More>>
Thousands of enjoyed the first weekend of summer while catching up with friends, old classmates, and community members in Fort Benton for the annual "Summer Celebration" festival. The event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the death of Shep, the loyal dog who waited for his master by the train tracks in the 1930’s and early 1940’s before accidentally being run over by a train. The event also gives the town an economic boost.
Thousands of enjoyed the first weekend of summer while catching up with friends, old classmates, and community members in Fort Benton for the annual "Summer Celebration" festival.
The event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the death of Shep, the loyal dog who waited for his master by the train tracks in the 1930’s and early 1940’s before accidentally being run over by a train.
The event also gives the town an economic boost.More>>
Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns
Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of gunsMore>>
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.More>>
The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun
The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gunMore>>
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.More>>
State and national leaders continue to balance timber restrictions and the future of communities in Northwest Montana.
State and national leaders continue to balance timber restrictions and the future of communities in Northwest Montana.More>>
Just when you thought you'd seen the best of Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck, he hits another milestone.
Just when you thought you'd seen the best of Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck, he hits another milestone.More>>
The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.
The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then.More>>
His body was found underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of the lake, near his campsite.
His body was found underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of the lake, near his campsite.More>>
MDT says nine alternative were considered before deciding on the roundabouts, including a traffic light.
MDT says nine alternative were considered before deciding on the roundabouts, including a traffic light.More>>
Control of the species will be turned over to the state and local tribes.
Control of the species will be turned over to the state and local tribes.More>>
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500.
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500.More>>
Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle crashed into the water near Three Forks Friday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I90 at mile marker 279 on the Madison River.More>>
The Montana Food & Agricultural Development Center Network is launching a statewide "burger quest."
The Montana Food & Agricultural Development Center Network is launching a statewide "burger quest."More>>
A legal challenge to the demolition of Helena’s Central School was defeated Wednesday. Allen Nicholson attempted to challenge the move by the school district to remove and replace the school. Nicholson said the ruling surprised him. He said he has not decided if he will appeal the case to the Montana Supreme Court.
A legal challenge to the demolition of Helena’s Central School was defeated Wednesday.
Allen Nicholson attempted to challenge the move by the school district to remove and replace the school.
Nicholson said the ruling surprised him. He said he has not decided if he will appeal the case to the Montana Supreme Court.More>>
For about $500, companies can find out if their containers are truly bear-resistant.
For about $500, companies can find out if their containers are truly bear-resistant.More>>
Montana's most expensive piece of real estate ($29M) sits right in the middle of Flathead Lake.
Montana's most expensive piece of real estate ($29M) sits right in the middle of Flathead Lake.More>>
Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club President, Rod Jackson explained: “In a large emergency, like a large earthquake, a lot of the fixed infrastructure’s gonna go down."
Great Falls Area Amateur Radio Club President, Rod Jackson explained: “In a large emergency, like a large earthquake, a lot of the fixed infrastructure’s gonna go down."
Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns, for example a combination of rifles, pistols, and shot guns.
The guns used were semi-automatic and manual operated.
Saturday was a 3-gun match, meaning the competitor had to show their skill with different types of guns, for example a combination of rifles, pistols, and shot guns.
The guns used were semi-automatic and manual operated.
Four people are recovering after a vehicle rollover several miles north of Great Falls on Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of Bootlegger Trail and Anderson Road in Chouteau County.
Four people are recovering after a vehicle rollover several miles north of Great Falls on Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of Bootlegger Trail and Anderson Road in Chouteau County.
A man was taken into police custody in Great Falls on Saturday after reportedly brandishing what turned out to be a toy gun.
The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun on the east side of Great Falls near Walmart on Saturday afternoon.
Police officers located the car and conducted a traffic stop on Fox Farm Road a short time later.
Officers retrieved a toy gun from the driver that looked realistic.
A man was taken into police custody in Great Falls on Saturday after reportedly brandishing what turned out to be a toy gun.
The Great Falls Police Department received several reports of a driver brandishing a hand gun on the east side of Great Falls near Walmart on Saturday afternoon.
Police officers located the car and conducted a traffic stop on Fox Farm Road a short time later.
Officers retrieved a toy gun from the driver that looked realistic.
Chuck Denowh, who led the Montana campaign in favor of Marsy’s Law, said there’s no validity to the petitioners’ claims.
Chuck Denowh, who led the Montana campaign in favor of Marsy’s Law, said there’s no validity to the petitioners’ claims.
Tristan Morales is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in April and also when she was 3.
Tristan Morales is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in April and also when she was 3.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet.
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.
In a nod to the movie the Matrix, a convention in Bozeman featured speakers seeking the truth in government.