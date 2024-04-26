US Postal Service employee pleads guilty to assault

HELENA — Gregory Knight, a 53-year-old US Postal Service employee from East Helena, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

"Normally, it's the postal workers that are being assaulted or in some way abused. Not the other way around, so that's why I was surprised with this case," Leo Dutton, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff.

He said Knight received a citation for "purposely causing bodily injury by punching the victim in the face, causing a nosebleed."

Dutton said, "There were marks on the victim's face."

According to Dutton, the resident recounted that as he backed out of his driveway on Kase Road, Knight honked his horn.

"He was in his office-issued mail truck, and I believe that [he had on] the uniform, the best I could tell from the video, so I believe he was on duty," said Dutton.

The two then had a conversation.

Mailman caught on camera assaulting resident

Dutton said, "The person recognized that the scenario seemed to be escalating, wanted to leave, and attempted to get back in his vehicle."

In a video taken by an anonymous neighbor, a man said to be Knight hit and attempted to pull the resident out of his car.

On Monday, Knight pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court and received suspended jail time.

Knight was also fined $500 with $250 suspended and court fees.

We contacted the USPS for comment, and they confirmed that there is an investigation but declined to give further details.

