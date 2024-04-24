Death of Billings man ruled a homicide

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department says the death of a 58-year-old Billings man is being investigated as a homicide.

Late Monday evening, Billings police officers responded to 15th Street West near Broadwater Avenue, where they located a man in his 50s deceased in his truck.

Investigators spent the day processing the scene and talking to witnesses, but as of now no arrests have been made.

The incident occurred in an area neighbors say is usually quiet.

"Fairly quiet. I’ve never had any big problems,” said Jack Jackson, who lives near where the incident occurred, on Tuesday. “It’s really a pretty nice neighborhood."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Jack Jackson

But that quietness was disturbed Monday evening.

"I feel sorry that it happened for the individual and the family," said Dave Siljestrom, who lives on Wyoming Avenue near where the incident occurred, on Tuesday. "And it doesn’t happen here a lot. But I know it happens in Billings."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Dave Siljestrom

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to the area of 15th Street West and Broadwater Avenue and discovered the victim inside of his truck parked in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News 15th Street West

Jackson, whose bedroom window faces where the incident occurred, believes others could be involved.

"I was asleep and at 10:30 I heard some popping noises. I thought it was a car backfiring or maybe gunfire," Jackson said. "So I looked out my window."

He saw two vehicles speeding away from the scene but was unsure of their connection.

"This morning I did call the police and just told them what I saw,” said Jackson.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Near the area the shooting death occurred

Police say there is no known threat to the public and will release more information when it becomes available.

Residents remain shaken up but that won’t stop them from enjoying where they live.

"It's a sign of the times. A lot more people here. So I think it’s going to happen," Jackson said. "But I don’t like it. You know? No one likes it. But I still like the town.”

"It's a sad fact of life. It happens and it’s too bad that it does," Siljestrom said. "I still like the neighborhood."