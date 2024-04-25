Students learn about career options at IGNITE MT Conference

HELENA — Roughly 180 students from across Montana are gathering at the Great Northern Hotel in Helena for the IGNITE MT Conference, organized by Jobs for Montana’s Graduates.

The Jobs for Montana’s Graduates model, or JMG, is used in more than 50 middle and high schools and colleges with the goal of helping students achieve their career goals and exposing them to higher education options.

“Since I’ve joined JMG, I’ve had a lot of fun, and I have figured myself out a lot more. I have gotten out of my comfort zone, and I feel so much better just being myself,” said Morgan Williams, a student at Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls.

The state director for JMG, Erica Kazmierowski, said, “It’s always good to be a continual learner. However, that happens for you.”

Students learn how to file paperwork like the FAFSA, how to appropriately get and keep jobs, and leadership and communication skills.

According to JMG, 94% of students who use the model have full-time employment after graduation.

“I believe that this JMG program can help you out a lot with finding out what you want to do,” said Aiden Weisz, a Whitefish Independent High School student.

MTN News

Students create three career plans.

A Montana Youth Challenge Academy student, Tyre Walking Eagle, said, “I want to become a Marine, go to college after the Marines [and] study business, and possibly become a smokejumper. There’s a plan B laid out, too, just in case that doesn’t happen.”

Arlee High School student Isadore Mitchell enjoys how JMG allows him to meet new people.

“You definitely get a sense of community by knowing everybody and helping out,” said Mitchell.

The IGNITE MT Conference includes worksite tours such as fire rescue training at the Rocky Mountain Emergency Services.

It also has competitions, workshops, networking, and speakers including Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.

The conference wraps up tomorrow afternoon with an award ceremony for the IGNITE competitive events.

Click here to visit the JMG website.