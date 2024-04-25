Watch Now
Students learn about forestry, ecology, and more

Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 20:35:33-04

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Montana Envirothon, an annual event held on Earth Day and organized by the Cascade Conservation District to challenge youth in a competition involving Range, Soils, Aquatics, Wildlife, and Forestry.

The competition on Monday, April 22, 2024, involved a written test along with an oral presentation to solve a current issue.

Top Overall:
3rd place tie Missoula FFA & Corvallis FFA 2
2nd place Big Sky High School
Champion Hamilton High School --- $500 prize and qualifiers for the international event in upstate New York the end of July.

Top Scores:
Wildlife Hamilton High School
Soils and Land Use Corvallis FFA 2
Range Capitol High School
Forestry Capitol High School
Aquatics Hamilton High School
Top Total Test Score Corvallis FFA 2 --- $300 prize
Top Oral Presentation Big Sky High School --- $100 prize

