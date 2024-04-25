Students learn about forestry, ecology, and more

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Montana Envirothon, an annual event held on Earth Day and organized by the Cascade Conservation District to challenge youth in a competition involving Range, Soils, Aquatics, Wildlife, and Forestry.

The competition on Monday, April 22, 2024, involved a written test along with an oral presentation to solve a current issue.

Top Overall:

3rd place tie Missoula FFA & Corvallis FFA 2

2nd place Big Sky High School

Champion Hamilton High School --- $500 prize and qualifiers for the international event in upstate New York the end of July.

Top Scores:

Wildlife Hamilton High School

Soils and Land Use Corvallis FFA 2

Range Capitol High School

Forestry Capitol High School

Aquatics Hamilton High School

Top Total Test Score Corvallis FFA 2 --- $300 prize

Top Oral Presentation Big Sky High School --- $100 prize

