Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsHelena - Lewis and Clark County

Actions

Wanted: Volunteers to help conduct public health survey

Wanted: Volunteers to help conduct public health survey
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:21:28-04

HELENA — A first-of-its-kind multi-county community health survey will happen in June.

The Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER, survey collaborates with organizations like Lewis and Clark Public Health, Pureview Health Center, and St. Peter's Health.

Volunteers will go door-to-door across Lewis & Clark, Jefferson, Powell, Broadwater, and Meagher counties.

The survey is "meant to provide a snapshot of community health conditions, behaviors, and social determinants."

The door-to-door survey will be conducted on Tuesday, June 25th, between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Thirty 2-member teams will locate seven households in each census block willing to respond.

Residents who participate will be eligible to win a $500 Visa gift card.

The results will help identify public health priorities and form a community health improvement plan.

The deadline to apply as a volunteer is Monday, June 17th.

Volunteer form

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader