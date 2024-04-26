Helicopter crash reported in Anaconda

A helicopter crashed in Anaconda on Friday, April 26, 2024, and the coroner has been called to the crash site, according to Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Bill Everett.

Everett said the helicopter crashed at about 7 a.m. in the area just south of the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store off Fillmore Street.

Everett said he does not yet know how many people were on board at the time, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

Everett told MTN News the helicopter was contracted by the Atlantic-Richfield Company to do restoration work, such as seeding reclamation areas around the city.

