Helena Day Of Giving 2025

MTN News will host a "Day Of Giving" on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 6am until 6pm.

People are encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support Toys For Tots, Helena Food Share, and The Salvation Army. Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to thank donors, and so will MTN News staff members.

Please donate only new, unwrapped toys; non-perishable food items; frozen turkeys; and monetary donations.

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Helena Food Share: Your donation will ensure no child goes hungry over the weekend, that no parent or grandparent has to go without food so their children can eat, and that none of our seniors have to decide between buying food, heat, or medicine. If you would like to donate, click here.

The Salvation Army: Our vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs. We offer a wide range of family social services clothing and household goods vouchers, emergency utility assistance, emergency rental assistance, emergency disaster services, after school programs at no cost for low-income elementary school children, and church ministries. If you would like to donate, click here.