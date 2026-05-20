HELENA — HELENA — The Frozen Moose closed their location on Boulder Avenue in summer 2025.

The business posted on Facebook in December 2025: "Frozen Moose fans, we unfortunately will not be opening again this year. We are diligently working to get our new location up and running, but do to unforeseen circumstances we will not be opening until February of next year. We wish all of our customers and fans a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We look forward to seeing you all next year."

Viewers Lloyd, Catelyn, Claire and Mary asked MTN News if the frozen yogurt shop is going to reopen, and reporter Marian Davidson found out that work is underway to make it happen.

Watch the video here:

The Frozen Moose plans to re-open soon

Construction is underway to create a new shop for The Frozen Moose at the Lundy Center, located at 400 Euclid Avenue in Helena.

Owner Jeff Springer said it is tentatively set to open at the end of June.

Springer said the new shop in the Lundy Center will be easier for customers to access and have more parking.

Inside, there will be a new toppings bar design, and non-perishable toppings will be self-contained to avoid any cross-contamination.