Montana election officials working to get word out about updates to same-day registration

TOWNSEND — Going into the 2026 election cycle, county officials across Montana already knew there would be a number of election law changes they’d need to explain to their voters. However, less than a month before the June primary, a judge’s ruling meant changes to when voters would be able to register – and required officials to update their guidance.

“Our goal is to make sure that our voters are not confused,” said Angie Paulsen, the Broadwater County clerk and recorder and election administrator.

(Watch the video for the latest on how election officials are advising voters.)

Updates to same day voting registration in Montana

State District Judge Adam Larsen issued a preliminary injunction blocking last year’s Senate Bill 490, which shortened the time available for voters to register on Election Day. Plaintiffs, including the Montana Federation of Public Employees, four Montana tribes and two youth advocacy organizations, argued the law made it harder to vote.

Paulsen, who is also communication committee chair for the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders and Election Administrators, says counties have been doing outreach since Larsen’s ruling, to try to answer the public’s questions.

“I had several questions, asking what is this injunction about, what is Senate Bill 490, what's going on with same-day voter registration, what hours can we register to vote?” she said.

In previous elections, Montana voters have been able to register and vote at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the day before Election Day. SB 490, sponsored by Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, would have closed same-day registration at noon for federal elections and prevented voters from registering the day before – though it would have required counties to open up for late registration period the Saturday before the election, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With SB 490 enjoined, the system is back – for now – to how it was through 2024.

“We are no longer open on Saturdays, and we are going back to what it was before – we're open Monday from 8 a.m. to noon, and then on Election Day, Tuesday, until 8 p.m.” Paulsen said.

Larsen’s ruling came just as a mailer from Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office was arriving to households across Montana. That postcard informed voters of the new registration times under SB 490, but it’s now out of date because of the injunction.

“For months, the Montana Election Team has been conducting statewide outreach and education for voters that registration and voting would be available on Saturday, May 30th,” Jacobsen’s office said in a statement. “With the unexpected change occurring while the Primary Election is already underway, election officials regret any confusion it may have caused voters about the availability of expanded registration.”

The Secretary of State’s Office also warned counties could again see long same-day registration lines at election offices. Supporters of SB 490 had argued it would help reduce strain those lines have caused for election workers and on voters.

Paulsen said, last Election Day, Broadwater County saw lines out the door shortly after opening at 7 a.m.

“My answer is get your voter registration complete and updated as soon as possible –please don't wait until Election Day,” she said.

Most county election offices will be open for voter registration during normal business hours on weekdays through the end of next week.

For anyone still uncertain, county election officials have one main message.

“The surest way for voters, if you have any questions, please reach out to your local election administrator,” said Paulsen.

You can find a link to the address and contact information for your county election office by going to the Secretary of State’s votemt.gov page.

Among the other reminders election officials are giving out ahead of the June primary:

