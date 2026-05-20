Roundabout construction begins at Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive

The Montana Department of Transportation started construction this week on a new roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive.

Lincoln - Applegate roundabout construction starts

In development since 2017, the project aims to increase safety and improve traffic in the valley, projecting more residents to move to the area in the next ten years.

The new roundabout will feature 12-foot travel lanes and two-foot shoulders with an 18-foot-wide “truck apron.”

MDT considered other alternatives, such as a four-way stop and traffic signals, but found a roundabout to be the best option. MDT cited studies showing that roundabouts reduce deadly crashes by 90% and delays by 89%.

Drivers should expect lower speed limits in the area and potential single-lane traffic. construction is expected to be completed by October, weather and other factors permitting.



From the Montana Department of Transportation:

The purpose of this project is to enhace safety features and improve traffic operations at this intersection. MDT anually gathers safety information and evaluates crashes that occur statewide. After analysis, MDT determined that the Lincoln Road – Applegate Drive intersection warranted improvements.

Improvements include:

Constructing a roundabout with 12-foot travel lanes and 2-foot shoulders

Constructing an 18-foot-wide “truck apron,” which is a slightly raised surface that allows large trucks to make turns at the intersection

Constructing pedestrian crossings on each side of the roundabout

Installing lighting, curb, gutters, and no-maintenance landscaping in the center median

Targeting a 15-mph speed for motorists entering the roundabout

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2026 and take a single season to complete.

What to expect during construction:

Reduced speed limits

Single-lane traffic through the project area

Traffic directed by flaggers or temporary signals

Possible short-term closures

Possible detours

Possible width restrictions (visit 511mt.net for the most up-to-date information on road conditions)

Why is the project needed?

Between 2005 and 2015, a total of 39 crashes occurred at this intersection, including one fatality and three incapacitating injuries. In addition, the north valley of Helena has experienced rapid growth in recent years due in part to development activity and changes in land use. As a result, traffic volumes have been increasing rapidly near the Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive intersection increasing the likelihood of congestion and crashes.