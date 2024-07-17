Horse Gulch Fire tops 14K acres; 23% containment

The Horse Gulch Fire has burned an estimated 14,250 acres acres as of Wednesday morning (July 17, 2024), and there is about 23% containment, according to Inciweb.

The Horse Gulch Fire was reported on the afternoon of July 9. The fire is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

At this point, there are no reports of any damaged homes or structures.

Yesterday on the north flank of the fire, crews conducted tactical firing operations in the afternoon from the established control line to the fire's edge, which widened fire lines and generated an expected smoke plume. Crews also successfully established dozer lines around a spot fire situated outside of the northern perimeter of the fire.

Concerns remain on the east flank, just south of the Cave Gulch Fire burn in 2000, where the fuel loads are more susceptible to rapid fire spread. To address this, aerial resources dropped retardant along the fire perimeter to prevent fire spread. Crews also responded to and extinguished a new ¼ acre spot fire near Hellgate Gulch Road. To the west, crews held and improved fire line along Jimtown Road northwards to the 4136 Road.

Horse Gulch Fire map (July 17)

Overnight, crews on the northern flank continued tactical firing operations from established dozer lines to the fire’s edge, reducing combustible materials to strengthen fire lines.

Today, the primary mission is to hold control lines where the firing operations occurred yesterday and last night. On the south flank of the fire, crews will continue improving, mopping up, and cold trailing control lines to extinguish residual heat sources. With active fire behavior, Magpie Gulch remains a primary area of focus, with suppression efforts aimed at reinforcing control lines to halt fire spread.

The Structure Protection Group will continue to patrol and monitor structures throughout the fire area and assess the need for fuel mitigation around structures.

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

Effective 7/15/24, all evacuation orders transitioned to evacuation warnings, allowing residents of homes and RVs back into their properties. Under evacuation warning, residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

Road Closure: Canyon Ferry Road remains closed to non-residents from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwa-ter County line.

Campground Closure: Campground closures include Hellgate, Court Sheriff, Chinamen’s Gulch, and Riverside.

Click here to visit the official Horse Gulch Fire page on Facebook.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Helena Area Community Foundation and the TriCounty COAD have set up a relief fund to help people affected by the Horse Gulch Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the organizations are specifically requesting monetary donations. According to the HACF, donations will be used for:



Emergency shelter and food for displaced families

Medical supplies

Equipment and supplies for firefighters

Restoration and rebuilding efforts (if necessary)

Donations can be made online by clicking here, or dropped off at 901 North Benton in Helena.

PILOT DIES

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed into Hauser Lake on Wednesday, July 10.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old - click here to read more.