Nursing graduates earn their pins at Helena College

HELENA — Registered nurses and licensed practical nurses were pinned at Helena College Friday in a ceremony marking their completion of studies and entry into the nursing profession.

The pinning ceremony serves as a rite of passage for new nurses, celebrating their academic achievements and transition into healthcare careers. Friends, family and staff gathered to honor the nursing graduates at this milestone event.

When speaking to the audience, Sevda Raghib, director of the nursing program, acknowledged the sacrifices students have made and how having a good support system goes a long way.

"Juggling their family, their school and work lives was not easy. We know that without your love and support, this would not have been possible", Raghib said.

The students are excited to start their careers after a long and difficult journey through the program.

"One year ago, we were dreaming about being right where we are right now, and that's something to be very proud of," said program graduate Autumn Sanders.

The Helena College fall graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday.