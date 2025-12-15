Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Wanted: Toys For Tots volunteers

Helena Toys for Tots Volunteers
MTN News
Helena Toys for Tots Volunteers
Helena Toys for Tots
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Toys For Tots needs volunteers this week to help with sorting and distributing thousands of toys for families across the community.

Organizers say they have over 800 families signed up this year, and not enough volunteers to help distribute toys.

They are particularly in need of family shoppers for Saturday, December 20, to fill time slots between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Helena Toys for Tots is run 100% by volunteers. We do not use the drive-thru method of toy distribution. We prefer the personal and more dignified approach of setting up Santa's Toy Shop and letting the parents come in and pick out toys for their kids,” wrote the organization on social media.

More information about how to sign up can be obtained by emailing helena.mt@toysfortots.org.

TRENDING NEWS
Nursing graduates earn their pins at Helena College Candidates apply to replace Emily Dean on Helena City Commission Lincoln County flooding update Bright Lights, Heavy Hearts: grief during the holidays

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader