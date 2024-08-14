The search for missing woman Kisha Bear continues

GREAT FALLS — Rikisha "Kisha" Bear, a young woman from Rocky Boy's Reservation, was reported missing while visiting friends on the Flathead Reservation in Pablo, Montana, on February 4, 2024.

Friends and family have been unable to contact her, and there has been no activity on her social media.

Sightings of Kisha that have been reported are concentrated in the Great Falls area.

Emma Jane, a friend of Kisha’s who has been helping in the search, says a phone was recovered buried in the mud north of Columbia Falls that may belong to Kisha, and has since been turned in to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

Jane explains, “It was turned into Lake County, so they have it and it's in the process of being unlocked. But, you know, the detective said it's going through their machine or whatever, and it could be months or could be years before it's unlocked.”

Recently, friends and family searching for Kisha were alarmed to see their missing posters being taken down around the city of Great Falls, due to a city ordinance banning flyers on city property such as utility poles and trees.

Friends of Kisha have been contacting businesses to display their flyers, as well as posting them on community bulletin boards.

Jane says, “I'm so grateful for all the support we've had from the Great Falls community and law enforcement. I hope that people continue to keep an eye out for Kisha and continue to report information and sightings. Kisha deserves to be found no matter what, and it could just take one person calling in with information to bring her home safe.”

Several weeks ago, friends organized a party in Great Falls to celebrate Kisha's 20th birthday, and to help spread the word about her disappearance:

Jane is now offering a $1,000 reward for a recognizable photo of Kisha, taken within 24 hours of sending, and including the metadata for date, time, and location, texted to 773-344-1033.

Kisha is 4’11” with brown eyes, and has a tattoo that reads ‘babygirl’ on her left collarbone. It has also been reported she has another tattoo on the side of her neck. Her hair color could now be dyed red, blue, or brown.

If you have any information or tips that could help find Kisha, you can send an email to BringKishaHome@gmail.com or call/text 406-604-2423, or contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 406-883-7301, or the Rocky Boy Police Department at 406-395-4513.

Click here to visit the Facebook page that is coordinating information.

If you would like to donate to the search for Kisha Bear, click here.