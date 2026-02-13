Cupid Crew: easing elder isolation for Valentine's Day

HELENA — This year marks the thirteenth annual Cupid Crew initiative, a nationwide effort to connect with older adults at risk of isolation and send them love. Here in the Treasure State, through AARP Montana, volunteers rose to the occasion.

“Isolation is a real problem, and this helps,” Tim Summers, AARP Montana state director, said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Around thirty volunteers are preparing roses for elders across the state.

Around thirty volunteers from large cities across the state, like Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Butte, and Helena, to small rural areas like Havre, Whitehall, and Ronan will deliver roses to older Montanans in their area.

“It is really rewarding to see so many people step up and do something of this nature,” volunteer Sandra Jankowski shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Removing thorns and trimming stems are just two of many steps to prepare roses for delivery.

The volunteers unpack, dethorn, trim, decorate, and arrange 3800 roses to be delivered to hospitals, senior living homes, and home hospice care across Montana.

Jankowski expressed, “I hope they feel loved and appreciated for their life experiences and wisdom.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A bucket of red roses rests on a table at AARP Montana.

Volunteers say something as simple as a rose goes a long way, and it’s part of a greater cause across the country to help isolated elders to feel more connected and loved.

“I would like to invite other people to be volunteers because I have felt that here you do make a difference in people’s lives,” Jankowski said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Each rose gets a ribbon and card to send to elders.

AARP says it's not just those in facilities who may feel lonely this season. “We are encouraging folks to look in on their neighbors, check in on them, especially if they are elderly, a little bit more frail, just check in and see if they are doing okay,” Summers noted. “Especially during this time of year, give them some roses or a box of chocolates.”

You can visit this link to learn how to create a Valentine’s Day card for an elder in your community.

