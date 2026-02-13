Carroll College Anthrozoology Department offers furry Valentine’s speed dates

HELENA — This Valentine's Day, Carroll College is hosting speed dating… for animals.

Each year, the anthrozoology program pairs students with animals from the Lewis and Clark Humane Society to offer a hands-on learning experience working with animals and training them. By the end of the year, the animals are ready to find new homes.

Evan Charney, MTN News A furry friend coming to say hello!

Guests can meet one of seven dogs and a cat during 5-minute speed dates at the Perkins Call Canine Center at Carroll’s campus (1325 Bishop Carroll Drive) and hear right from the student handlers to learn about the training that goes on throughout the year.

Staff say that while it's an event that benefits both students and the community for supporting the program, the biggest impact is on the animals featured in the program

“We’re typically pulling dogs who may not have the best opportunity to be adopted prior to being with our program,” said Madie Brustkern, Carroll College anthrozoology instructor. “They then go through nine months of training with our students and become more adoptable through that sense.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A dog with his handlers being friendly

The event takes place on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For those who think they’ve found their purrr-fect match, adoption applications are available on site.

