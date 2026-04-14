Wild Montana hosts Earth Day Cleanup

More than 70 volunteers showed up on Saturday to assist the Wild Divide Chapter of Wild Montana in cleaning up seven popular recreation sites around Helena ahead of Earth Day.

Wild Montana estimates volunteers removed about 500 pounds of garbage from the Causeway, North Hills, Scratchgravel Hills, York Bridge, Regulating Reservoir, and Upper Prickly Pear Creek.

Joey Biancone reports - watch the video here:

Earth Day celebrated with cleanup of public lands

Keeping trash out of wild areas is critical for the health of the ecosystem and wildlife, as animals may not be able to tell the difference between litter and food. Public lands offer something for everyone to enjoy, whether fishing, hiking, or hunting, making it essential to keep them waste-free.

"There's times I've been on trails that are 10 miles long and I still find garbage halfway through," said Matthew Paulsen, Vice President of the Wild Divide Chapter. "I bring it with me, and I take it back out. Just because every little bit helps."

Student groups from Carroll College, Helena High School, Capital High School, and East Helena High School participated in the cleanup.

Avery Hager, a junior in East Helena High School's National Honor Society Club, recalled his recent visits to the Helena Regulating Reservoir and how he enjoyed seeing it cleaned up.

"Yeah, I think it just it gives you a chance to give back to, like, the community and to the place that you come to quite a bit," Hager said.

Volunteers found some unbelievable pieces of trash during the cleanup.

"Yeah, it was super surprising to find the machete out here," said Kyla Rigby, a board member of the Wild Divide Chapter. "I personally did not find it, but this is definitely the find of the day."

The Wild Divide Chapter hosts an Earth Day cleanup annually and offers resources to get involved in public lands conservation and enjoyment.

Wild Montana is an advocacy group that spreads awareness about policy relating to public lands. The Wild Divide Chapter of Wild Montana supports at a local level through volunteering initiatives and outreach.

"I say get out every chance you can get. It's what fuels my fire. It's what fuels the fire of the people I surround myself in. And there's something about finding yourself lost in the mountains of Montana that just really make you feel how special this place really is," Paulsen said.

To find trails and to learn more about Wild Montana, visit their website.