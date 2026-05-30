HELENA — On Friday afternoon, the Montana State Capitol lawn welcomed a new addition in celebration of America 250 - a Liberty Tree.

Montana Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution planted the tree, with its roots in democracy to honor American Revolutionary patriots.

Watch the video here:

Liberty Tree planted at Montana Capitol

The original Liberty Tree was a historic elm tree in Boston, Massachusetts, that served as a rallying point for the Sons of Liberty in the 1760s.

It became a powerful symbol of colonial resistance to British rule and inspired other towns across the colonies to designate their own Liberty Trees.

The tree is a bur oak, and is one of the symbols planted in each of the 50 states.

Janice Hand, the Montana DAR state regent, said, “The patriots who sacrificed - some of them everything, some of them money, some of them their lives, reputations. We remember, we are grateful, and we will not forget.”

A bronze America 250 marker will be placed beside the tree at a later date.