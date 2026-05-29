Warmer weather brings more snakes to Montana trails, experts share safety tips

CASCADE COUNTY — Warmer weather is bringing more families and pets out onto Montana's trails — and increasing the chances of a snake encounter.

Jeremy Allestad of Montana Reptile Rescue and Clark Aasom, recreation manager at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm, shared what hikers need to know to stay safe.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Summer safety: snakes

One of the most important lessons is knowing the difference between nonvenomous bull snakes and rattlesnakes. Both snakes can flatten their heads, hiss, and strike.

Aasom said bull snakes can even sound like the real thing.

"Bull snakes can actually mimic the rattle pretty well," Aasom said.

Allestad said listening closely can help tell them apart: "If you listen to the noise, rattlesnakes are consistent. Bull snakes are a hiss. And then, to really engage the air again."

Checking the tail is another way to distinguish the two, though it isn't always easy.

"If you look at the back of them, you can see their tail. You can get a good look at the tail. Sometimes that's hard," Allestad said.

When in doubt, Aasom said the safest move is to keep your distance: "If you're unsure, it's best to just give any snake you see plenty of space and work yourself around it."

Staying on marked trails is also key. Allestead said most snake encounters happen when people wander off the path.

"A lot of times whenever I get people who are like, oh, I saw a rattlesnake or I got bit, it's 90% of the time is people go off the trail and then they encounter it," Allestad said.

At First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, where snakes are a common sight, Aasom said hikers should always be aware of where they're stepping and reaching.

"The big thing is you want to make sure you know where your feet and your hands are going. If you're crawling around on rocks or you're walking through the prairie tallgrass, the snakes blend in real well," Aasom said.

Hikers with children and pets should take extra precautions: "If you've got pets with you, make sure you keep them on a leash," said Aasom. "And then make sure you know where your kids are, too. So that way you can keep everybody safe."

Despite the fear they can inspire, snakes play an important role in Montana's ecosystem. Allestead said they help control rodent populations.

"These guys mainly start out on small rodents and will work their way all the way up to prairie dogs and gophers and small rabbits," Allestad said.

Aasom agreed, noting that snakes generally want nothing to do with people.

"Their main goal is to move away, out of your way, so they can keep on hunting the mice and critters that they're eating out here," Aasom said.

If you are bitten, experts say seek medical attention immediately.

"Do not try to sleep it off," Allestad said. "As long as you get medical attention, especially in Montana, you will be okay."

To help people become more snake aware, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park has a couple of upcoming events.

Saturday afternoon, May 30, a free snake talk with Dan "The Snake Man" Waitt will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday June 6th, Dan will host a snake hike at 1:00 p.m, but space is limited.

To register, call 406 866 2217 or email firstpeoplesbuffalojump@mt.gov.



According to Montana State University , the following types of snakes can be found in Montana:

The Western rattlesnake (sometimes called a prairie rattlesnake) is Montana's only venomous snake. It has a triangular head, blunt nose, narrow neck, stout body and a tail that ends in a rattle. Rattlesnakes are found in most of Montana and are 15 to 60 inches long.



The rubber boa looks and feels like rubber. This small stout snake (12 to 18 inches long) has small eyes, a blunt tail and is distributed throughout western Montana.



The racer is a long (20- to 65-inch), slender snake found throughout Montana. The belly is whitish to pale yellow with the back of adults varying from greenish grey to brown or blue.



The Western hognose snake is heavy-bodied and can reach 32 inches long. It has an upturned nose and its back is yellowish to gray-brown with three rows of dark brown blotches running longitudinally.



The milk snake is highly recognizable with a series of red-orange saddles or rings that are bordered by black rings and separated by white or yellow rings. This medium-sized, slender snake can reach lengths of 42 inches. It is rarely found in Montana.



The smooth green snake is rare in Montana and only reported in the far northeast. About 26 inches long as an adult, it is bright green in color above and whitish below.



The gopher snake or bull snake is very common in Montana. It can reach a length of seven feet and is readily identified by a series of large black or brown blotches that run down the back, and another series along the sides.



Montana has three garter snake species which can be identified by three yellow stripes running the length of the body. The stripes vary from yellow to orange-yellow to green-yellow along the back. The adults are 16 to 43 inches long and are found throughout the state.

You can find more information about snakes native to Montana here.

