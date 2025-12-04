Wolf Creek will host 'Homemade for the Holidays' craft bazaar

The community of Wolf Creek will host its third annual Homemade for the Holidays Craft Bazaar on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The event will be at Wolf Creek Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizers say:

Discover unique handcrafted treasures and jump-start your Christmas shopping or treat yourself to something special! Plus, don’t miss our bake sale—proceeds go to holiday meals for the Wolf Creek Food Pantry. Support local artisans and spread some holiday cheer! See you there! ❤️

Booth rental proceeds will benefit the Wolf Creek Elementary School Book Fair.

Bake Sale proceeds will benefit the Wolf Creek Food Pantry.

For more information, send an email to WolfCreekCraftShow@gmail.com