Officials have provided more information about Thursday's fire that destroyed a firefighter's home in the Helena Valley, and a fund has been set up to support the family.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Crews respond to house fire in east Helena Valley

According to officials, the call came in around 11:12 a.m. on Thursday for a garage fire on Divine Road, east of the Canyon Ferry Road roundabout. Once crews arrived, they found the fire had spread to the home with large flames.

"My neighbor texted me and said the house is on fire below you so of course that panicked us because we knew which way the wind was blowing," Cindy Davis, a nearby neighbor, told MTN.

MTN News A home off Canyon Ferry Drive smoldered Thursday.

Law enforcement at the scene had the neighborhood blocked off to traffic due to concern about a large propane tank near the fire, and a concern due to the strong winds at the time, potentially spreading the fire.

“It is just a devastating thing to see, being concerned about everybody else around us, especially the house next to door, and if the wind shifts it could be the whole neighborhood and it is just a scary thing,” noted Davis.

East Valley Fire Chief Willie Wagner told MTN that they believe the fire was started by a heat lamp in the garage that was keeping chicks warm.

One of the owners was inside the house at the time, but they were able to get out, and there are no human injuries reported at this time. A couple of the family's cats are currently not accounted for.

Joe Asher

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN the structure was a complete loss, and the fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

MTN has confirmed through several sources that the home belonged to a Helena Fire Department firefighter.

Fire crews worked the fire for hours and were able to have the fire completely out by 3:00 p.m. Crews from East Valley, Eastgate, Tri-Lakes, West Valley, City of Helena, Montana City and East Helena fire departments all responded to fight the fire. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and East Helena Police also responded to assist with operations and traffic control.

A fund has been set up by the Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 to support the family. Monetary donations can be made to their nonprofit listed below.

Helena Firefighters Benevolent Fund

300 Neill Avenue

Helena, Montana, 59601

Davis says she is heartbroken for her neighbors, and moments like this highlight the importance of community.

“I appreciate the vigilance, my neighbor texted me letting me know," said Davis. "I feel like we should all come together more, have more communication, everybody should have phone numbers, and have each other’s back.”

