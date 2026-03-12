Helena man sentenced for human trafficking

HELENA — Steven Kyle Miller, 72 years old, who operated an illicit massage parlor in Helena with his wife, has been sentenced for human trafficking.

On Wednesday, Judge Abbott sentenced Miller to 10 years imprisonment, with five of the years suspended. He also ordered a $5,000 fine.

According to court documents, Miller and his wife Jinbao Yu operated Oasis Massage on Cedar Street in 2023 and 2024. Investigators say the business was a front for prostitution activity.

A tip from TSA at the Helena Regional Airport said Miller was seen numerous times picking up and dropping off young asian women at the airport. Miller would speak for the women and appeared overly controlling. The women were also found to be traveling with thousands of dollars in cash.

On October 25, 2023, Helena TSA reported Yu was trying to fly to New York with $50,000 in cash. Miller was trying to go through security with Yu, but didn’t have a ticket. When interviewed, Miller claimed to work for a government agency and had conflicting info on why she was traveling with the money.

Through their investigation, law enforcement found the phone number posted on the sign for Oasis Massage was connected to known escort websites.

When a search warrant was conducted at the establishment, law enforcement found several women who couldn’t speak English living in the business. They also found hidden caches of items used for sex, like condoms and lingerie.

Court documents also outlined Yu’s connections to Flushing, New York, an area where federal law enforcement has alleged organized Chinese criminal operations have a presence.

In October 2025, Miller agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony human trafficking. By accepting the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges.

In his sentencing, Abbott said Miller likely got a favorable plea deal with the case regarding imprisonment. The judge noted one of the reasons he followed the recommended sentencing from the plea deal was because of Miller’s advanced age, and recognized the difficulty in contacting victims for testimony at trial.

Yu is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Miller and Yu have filed for divorce.

