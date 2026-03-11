Student in East Helena organizes 'pie in the face' fundraiser

EAST HELENA — A foreign exchange student who is calling East Helena home for the semester is making an effort to provide for the homeless community in a fun and creative way.

Aynur Toylyyeva is visiting from Turkmenistan and has fallen in love with the Treasure State.

Student in East Helena makes community service 'easy as pie'

Part of her studies while in Montana includes a project that will benefit the community, in this case, East Helena.

“I feel like I was going to help just the community, but at the same time, I started having fun and connecting with everyone," Toylyyeva shared.

Toylyyeva — who is also a member of the East Helena Speech & Debate team — set out jars in the school office with names of classmates and school staff, and the name with the most donations will get pied in the face.

“I think it's like I am not just helping them, they are helping me to become more social, more willing to help others. I think it is really fulfilling and satisfying," Toylyyeva said.

Toylyyeva says her goal was fifty dollars to buy some food or goods for the homeless, but she has already surpassed that, raising ninety dollars.

