Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana Opts in to Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program

Montana State Capitol
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathon Ambarian
Montana State Capitol
montana news graphic
Posted

HELENA — Ahead of School Choice Week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that Montana has opted in to the new federal tax credit scholarship program, providing Montanans with a tax credit when they donate to nonprofits that offer scholarships to K-12 students.

Montanans can claim a nonrefundable federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for contributions to an approved scholarship-granting organization that funds K-12 scholarships, effective January 1, 2027.

Scholarship recipients can use the funds for tuition, books, room and board, tutoring, computers, and other approved education-related expenses that help families meet their children’s needs.

The credit equals the donation amount, up to $200,000 per taxpayer, and is available until the statewide annual cap is reached.

TRENDING NEWS
Man accused of raping a child in Helena Tips for getting quality photos of the Northern Lights Helena Valley family turns backyard into an ice rink Grizzly Bear Spotted in Bangtail Mountains

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader