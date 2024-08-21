Montana Community Foundation opens grants to support mental health services

HELENA — In an effort to expand mental health services for Indigenous communities in Montana, the Montana Community Foundation has announced a grant opportunity that is open now until November 1st.

The grant is a part of the Montana Mental Health Access Fund, which supports mental health service providers, including health clinics, mental health centers, schools, and social service agencies.

The fund initially opened in 2021 as a seed grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and since then, it has grown from other contributors.

The Montana Mental Health Access Fund is not to be confused with the Montana Community Foundation's Snowbird Fund, which is used to aid searches for missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, "Montana is among the top 5 states with the highest proportion of American Indians and Alaska Natives," and the group has a higher rate of suicide than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States.

The grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Projects that would be eligible for funding include leveraging technology like Telehealth, providing services associated with the grant at no cost to the patient, and reducing patient demographic or economic barriers.

"We don't necessarily have an ideal project because it's based on the community. That's what we really look to is community-led grant-making. It's what works for somebody on Blackfeet and the people on Blackfeet and what works for people on Crow Reservation. Really looking to them for guidance on how they think they could help increase access to services in their communities," said Elisa Fiaschetti, the impact programs director for Montana Community Foundation.

The projects must be long-term, evidence-based, sustainable solutions that provide measurable outcomes.

Montana Community Foundation is offering assistance with writing grant applications, and you can find where to apply here.