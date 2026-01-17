HELENA — It’s been a mild winter in Helena so far, but despite the lack of cold weather, the city’s Memorial Park Ice Rink is officially open for now.

Typically, the rink is open from December to February, with occasional closures to maintain optimal ice conditions. Still, for this season, the rink opened just last weekend because of the warmth.

Memorial Park Ice Rink opens

City crews will continue to flood the rink throughout the long weekend in hopes of building up the ice.

Kait Perrodin, the City of Helena recreation program manager, said, “It has been an uphill battle just trying to get ice and keep ice. We are laying ice right now as the temperatures drop and continue to do that over the weekend, and hopefully we can have some type of normal ice rink season after this warm spat."

If the temperatures remain below 32 degrees, the rink will be open Wednesdays through Sundays consistently.