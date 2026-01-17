HELENA — Friday, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees unanimously selected Langlas as the general contractor and contract manager for the Capital High School renovations.

Langlas will join the architect team from Slate + RTA on the project.

Helena Public Schools selects contractor for Capital, approves new school boundaries

“We are excited because this is an incredible time for Helena and it is now becoming really real,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said.

Last September, Helena voters approved the $240 million bond to build a new Helena High School and upgrade Capital High School. Over $59,000,000 of that focuses on the CHS renovations and additions.

The district says CHS currently has $14,000,000 in deferred maintenance.

Weltz says what stood out was Langlas' experience in renovating schools with students in them and their leadership.

“That is one project that is going to be started and completed with students in the building while doing the construction. All the others are stand-alone, so there is a level of difficulty with the Capital project. Langlas has done this across the state,” Weltz said.

MTN News

The next step will be the general contractor selection for Kessler Elementary next month.

Also at their Tuesday night meeting, the board unanimously adopted boundary changes that will shift which schools incoming students from different neighborhoods could attend.

This is a goal the district says will better balance student populations across the district.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This change will apply to students who have yet to start kindergarten or who have not attended a school in the district.

The district expects the adjustment to eventually shift around 350 students to different pathways through high school, and the change will go into effect beginning the next school year.

