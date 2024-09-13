How NorthWestern Energy helps fuel recreation projects along Montana rivers

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy’s impact on recreation in the Missouri and Madison river corridors across Montana is undeniable, with contributions to projects ranging from Memorial Island to the River’s Edge Trail, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, and various boat ramps.

But what ties all these outdoor landmarks together? NorthWestern Energy's commitment to recreation as part of its hydroelectric licensing agreement.

Andy Welch, Hydro License Compliance Manager at NorthWestern Energy, explained the company’s role: “NorthWestern Energy is the licensee through a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license to operate our hydro facilities along the Madison and Missouri Rivers. As part of that license, we're required to provide a recreation program to mitigate any impacts from the hydropower facilities and the reservoirs along the river corridor.”

Launched in 2000, the recreation program has steadily expanded to benefit the surrounding communities. NorthWestern Energy operates nine facilities, eight of which generate electricity, while the Guinn facility serves as a storage reservoir.

The program is anchored by three key elements: a comprehensive recreation plan, a Cooperative Management Agreement with local governments, and the River Fund.

The River Fund is a grant program dedicated to supporting recreational resources in the area. To date, the fund has contributed more than $6 million to various projects.

Welch shared examples of how the funds have been used: “It can be to replace a water well that may have gone dry, or to replace a boat dock and a boat launch that's aged and getting worn out.”

A significant portion of these resources—roughly 40%—has been directed toward recreation in Great Falls, a city that stands out due to its proximity to the river.

According to Welch, “Great Falls is unique in the way that it's more connected to town,” making it a focal point for many of the recreational initiatives supported by NorthWestern Energy.

In the coming months, NorthWestern Energy will host a series of public meetings in September and October to gather community input.

Welch encourages all interested parties to attend, stating, “We really find value in partnering with different entities as they know their areas a little bit better than we do, managing such a large corridor.”

Dates of upcoming meetings are:



September 23, 6-8 p.m. Hebgen Ranger District Office, 330 Gallatin Road, West Yellowstone

Hebgen Ranger District Office, 330 Gallatin Road, September 24, 6-8 p.m . Madison Valley Public Library, 210 Main Street, Ennis

. Madison Valley Public Library, 210 Main Street, October 15, 6-8 p.m. Montana WILD Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Avenue, Helena

Montana WILD Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Avenue, October 17, 6-8 p.m. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls.

For more information on the meeting dates and to get involved in shaping the future of recreation along the river corridors, visit the NWE Recreation website for details.

