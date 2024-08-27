Honor Ride pays tribute to fallen Montana law enforcement officers

An Honor Ride took place Saturday, August 24, from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office to the David DeLaittre Memorial Park —to remember and honor the sacrifice of Trooper David DeLaittre and Deputy Mason Moore.

"I appreciate that people are still remembering and still honoring all of our fallen officers," Denny DeLaittre, David's father, said.

Denny was at the memorial park before the cyclists arrived, getting the food ready and park prepped. Denny says that he comes to the memorial nearly every day.

On Dec. 1, 2010, 23-year-old Trooper David DeLaittre was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop near the Three Forks Airport.

"He had only been on the patrol a few years," DeLaittre said, "I knew how dangerous it was for him, and I was worried for him."

Dozens of cyclists and community members gathered at the Memorial Park following the ride to speak about the importance of remembering our fallen officers.

Ellen Pierson, the COO of the National Nonprofit "Honor Roll" highlighted the importance of cycling and bringing attention to smaller agencies.

Pierson presented Denny with a check to go toward the David DeLaittre Memorial Park.

"The biggest thing is, I know there are good people out there, and there are people that won't forget," Denny said. "That's my main purpose of the park, is to honor our fallen officers."