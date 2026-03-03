Christi Jacobsen enters U.S. House race for western Montana

HELENA — Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has thrown her hat into the ring for the state’s Western Congressional District seat. Her announcement comes a day after U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, announced he would not run for re-election.

“Montana values, proven leadership, and putting America First. Period. I’m here to serve the people, not the political establishment,” said Jacobsen in a news release. “I’m taking my battle-tested record from the Secretary of State’s office straight to Washington, to fight for our families, our freedoms, and our future.”

Jacobsen made it official on Tuesday, filing at her office as a Republican. She said her campaign will focus on lowering the cost of living for Montana families, completing mass deportations and securing our borders, and unleashing American energy to grow our economy.

She joins a field of several candidates, including talk radio host Aaron Flint and Al Olszewski, a former state senator and orthopedic surgeon. Much of Montana’s state-wide and federal elected leaders have already endorsed Flint. Olszewski previously ran against Zinke in the Republican primary in 2022, losing by two points.

MTN News

Born and raised in Helena, Jacobsen is a graduate of Carroll College and earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Montana.

Jacobsen was elected as Montana’s Secretary of State in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024. Prior to being elected, Jacobsen served as deputy secretary to Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.