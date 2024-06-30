1 airman dead, several injured at Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS — One airman died and three airmen were injured in a vehicle accident on Malmstrom Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Two first-responder airmen were injured while responding to the accident.

The name of the airman who died has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The five injured Airmen were taken to nearby medical facilities.

The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Colonel Dan Voorhies, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said in a news release: “We will need time to grieve for our teammate that we lost and for our injured members to heal both physically and mentally. Our focus right now, is to make sure that all of Team Malmstrom have the support they need to make it through this difficult time.”

The news release states: "The cause of the accident is being investigated and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our personnel and prevent future incidents. The safety and wellbeing of all of our Airmen is our priority and we are providing support and assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

