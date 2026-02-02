HELENA — Development on the Trinity Center in Helena started around 10 years ago, but from the outside, it appears not much has happened since 2017. MTN News was recently asked about any updates on development, and we found out the project is currently under review with the city of Helena.

The Trinity Center is a planned development by the Resurrection Cemetery Association, part of the Diocese of Helena, and Trinity Restoration LLC. Work on it started around a decade ago, and so far, two pieces are done. Helena Self Storage was completed in 2016 and Home 2 Suites was completed in 2017.

Marian Davidson reports - watch the video here:

What is the status of the Trinity Center development?

There still is a lot of land left to develop—more than 40 acres behind Lowes and Target. That land and plans for it are currently going through the city’s annexation and subdivision review process.

“The current application was submitted a year ago at this point,” City of Helena planner II Michael Alvarez said. “It’s gone through three submittals now.”

The proposal is for a minor subdivision, meaning the entire more than 40 acres will be broken into five lots or less.

One of the biggest sticking points for the development so far is traffic.

“The area is already seeing a poor-performing intersection over at N. Sanders and E. Custer,” Alvarez said. “If anybody’s been going to Lowes or Buffalo Wild Wings, they’d have experienced that.”

Alvarez said the city also expects the development to increase traffic making left and right turns onto N. Montana Ave. from Jordan Dr. There is also a 90-degree turn from Jordan Dr. to N. Sanders St. the city is concerned about.

“The city is hoping to see a traffic circle put in to ease traffic flow and increase safety over there,” Alvarez said.

In early 2025, the city of Helena Zoning Commission voted to recommend approving B-2 zoning for the area. It’s too early in the process to know what businesses could be coming to the Trinity Center, but B-2 zoning offers a lot of flexibility.

“It’s our most open and I would say development-friendly zone type,” Alvarez said.

The areas around Target, Shopko and Lowes are all zoned B-2, but it’s not just for large stores, apartment buildings can also be built in B-2 zoning.

Current plans call for the Trinity Center to be developed and annexed into the city in phases.

