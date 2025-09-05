HELENA — HELENA — In Montana, short-sleeve weather is about to give way to jacket weather before you know it. With kids growing so fast, it's good to know there are some quality options that won't put a dent in your bank account.

Seasoned thrifter Eileen Reeve says right now it's the perfect time to start looking for winter wear.

Affordable clothing options for parents with growing kids

"I like to come to Big Sky Thrift (Store) right about end of August, beginning of September – and I first go through the racks on sale outside and I’m looking for wool sweaters, wool jackets. I found a cashmere sweater yesterday, which was a really big find," Reeve says.

Big Sky Thrift staff member Clancy Jones says a lot of parents shop there because kids outgrow jackets sometimes in as little as two to three months, or lose them on a playground and don't want to pay full price for a brand new jacket.

"All of our coats for kids are a dollar or two dollars," says Jones.

Jones, a mom herself, says New Vision Thrift also has good options.

The manager at New Vision grew up in Townsend and says she's happy to help the community.

"I know prices are getting high for people and we keep our prices very affordable. We just want to help our community of Helena with warm clothes so no one is cold on the playground or wherever they go," says Emily Rodewald.

Rodewald says New Vision is a part of the Vision Beyond Border ministry and all profits go toward helping people in need overseas. Things like Bibles, food, and clothes are provided for the less fortunate, so as Rodewald says, it works out for everyone.

