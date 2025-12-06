Intermountain hosts annual Festival Of Trees

The Intermountain Annual Festival of Trees at the Civic Center is back for its 38th year, with the theme this year of “What a Wonderful World."

Community members are continuing the week of events, which kicked off with Decorating Day, Tea in the Trees, and Evening in the Trees .

38th annual Festival of Trees

Family days are Saturday and Sunday from 10-4 with an appearance from Saint Nick himself. And the Jingle Bell jam is Saturday night from 7 to 11 p.m., with tickets costing $25.

Volunteers and sponsors decorated the trees that will be auctioned off, with the funds benefiting Intermountain’s programs and services for kids with emotional and behavioral needs.

“I am just always in awe that the community comes together and celebrates kids and supports us,” said Intermountain CEO Jamie Palagi. “I just can't even tell you, I'm so grateful. Every single person who does something for us means so much.”

If you’re unable to attend, you can still support by donating or bidding for prize packages online. Bids are open on their website until 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. More information can be found here.