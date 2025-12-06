Lewis & Clark Public Health offers well-water testing for arsenic and uranium

HELENA — Lewis & Clark Public Health is offering free arsenic and uranium testing for private water wells.

The tests started being offered after a study found arsenic and uranium in groundwater in the area formed naturally from bedrock or nearby irrigation.

The Lewis & Clark County Water Quality Protection District is offering the tests through December 31st.

Additionally, they will offer a $300 rebate to anyone who installs a water treatment system if their test results exceed the standard amount.

Almost 30 homeowners have completed tests that had results come back exceeding the safe drinking water limit for either element.

“There are serious health effects to being exposed to arsenic and uranium over long-term periods, and that's why we're testing for them,” said Kegan McClanahan, hydrogeologist for the Water Quality Protection District. “Water quality does change over time, so even if you tested a few years ago and it comes back very low, and the water seems safe, things can change.”

At-home test kits are available for pickup at the WQPD office. You can call Lewis & Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900 with any questions or concerns.

