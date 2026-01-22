'Suspicious' man arrested at East Helena High School

HELENA — A man was arrested outside East Helena High School on Wednesday after a student reported seeing him going through cars in the parking lot, according to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The student noticed the suspicious activity and reported it to the school resource officer, who detained the man and identified him as Seth Thomas Anderson.

Because Anderson was on conditional release, law enforcement obtained permission to search his vehicle.

Inside, they found a gun stolen from Broadwater County, suspected drugs, and items possibly linked to a January 3rd burglary at the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks building on Custer Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office noted that Anderson has had numerous interactions with area law enforcement.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Anderson has felony convictions and was in prison for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and deceptive practices.

Anderson was arrested and no one was injured during the incident.

There was an increased law enforcement presence at the school following the arrest.

