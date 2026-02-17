Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helena woman charged with solicitation of deliberate homicide

Amanda Ulee George of Helena
Amanda Ulee George of Helena in court (February 17, 2026)
Amanda Ulee George of Helena
HELENA — Amanda Ulee George of Helena has been charged with a felony count of solicitation of deliberate homicide.

George, 34 years old, made her initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

According to court documents, a confidential informant contacted the Helena Police Department to report that George asked them to kill someone for her.

The documents do not identify the potential victim nor the person's relationship to George, but they do detail George’s alleged plan, which included “hitting the victim over the head with a blunt object,” then placing pills in the victim’s hand and around the victim’s body to “make it look like a drug deal gone bad.”

According to affidavit of probable cause, George told the informant she “had narcotics in her residence that could be used to stage the crime scene,” and she would benefit financially from the victim’s death.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to record George’s voice, and controlled phone calls were conducted between the informant and George.

According to court documents, while on the phone with the informant, George admitted several times to wanting to kill the victim.

George was arrested on February 14. She could face up life in prison if she is convicted.

Judge Mark Piskolich set bail at $100,000, and George's arraignment is scheduled for March 10, 2026.

