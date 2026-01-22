New police chief in East Helena

Ed Royce has been with the East Helena Police Department since 2023. Now he's stepping into bigger shoes, taking over as the new chief of police.

“It is an honor,” Royce said. “I’m very proud, I'm blessed, I'm thankful to have this opportunity.”

After 25 years working in various fields, from education and coaching to landscaping, Royce pursued his dream of working in law enforcement.

Royce replaces Chief Mike Sanders, who retired at the end of last year. He formerly served as the deputy chief, working closely with Sanders in his final year.

“I learned a lot from him,” Royce said. I will continue a lot of those same approaches, methods in my leadership as well.”

Multiple candidates applied for the police chief position, but East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris said Royce was the best man for the job.

Royce said he plans to focus on growing the department as East Helena also grows.

Right now, the department has six officers—Royce said he hopes to add to that number, and maintain the legacy Sanders built.

“Just building those relationships up with the community,” Royce said. “The families, the kids, want to remain active and present in the community so that they know who we are.”

