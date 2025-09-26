New owners for iconic Marysville restaurant

MARYSVILLE — For the people who live in Marysville, they’re happy that some familiar faces are taking over at the historic Marysville House.
"I’ve known Russ and Denise for years, and they’re good people. So congratulations to the new owners, looking forward to future chapters," said Brian McDaniel, long-time Marysville resident.
Russ and Denise Wolf have lived in Marysville for about 11 years, but just officially took over the landmark bar on Tuesday, September 3rd. In a quick transition, the Wolfs were serving food and drinks the very next day.
"Marysville House is traditionally open Wednesday through Sunday – so we just kept rolling and opened up that first Wednesday," said Denise.
The new owners bring with them some new ideas – like updated furniture, fresh appliances in the kitchen, and even some new menu items – but otherwise, don’t worry about any startling changes.
"We’re not changing anything historic on the building. Still gonna be the Marysville House you love. Making it a little more accessible," noted Russ.
Marysville House is the last stop before Great Divide, and for many skiers, it’s their aprés-ski tradition.
A hot plate of food after a cold day, a seat at the bar among the regulars, and visitors checking in from across the nation.
The Wolfs hinted at a grand-opening celebration in the not-so-distant future.