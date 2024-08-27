Emergency crews tackle fire in Birdseye area

HELENA — A fire broke out in the Birdseye area Monday morning off of Ruttebegga Road.

The fire burned hay bales, a bit of the field, and a utility trailer.

Birdseye Fire Chief Kyle Sturgill-Simon says that after calling on automatic and mutual aid the fire was quickly contained by several fire agencies, including Marysville, Canyon Creek, VA Fire, East and West Valley, and Baxendale.

Crews were able to contain it to about the size of a tenth of an acre and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Despite the summer season winding down and the county’s stage one fire restrictions being lifted, Chief Sturgill-Simon says it’s vital to stay vigilant as conditions are still dry.

“Conditions are still very dry out there. We have lifted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in the county, but definitely doesn't mean that people don't need to be careful. And we got a lot of ignition sources that can catch people unaware. We also get a lot of storms this time of year and that wind can really kindle something up and its fuels are definitely dry enough to then run with it,” says Sturgill-Simon.