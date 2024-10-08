Body of missing woman found in Missouri River

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, that the body of Meghan Rouns was found in the Missouri River at about 3:40 p.m.

Sheriff Dutton said her body was found in 11 feet of water, about 100 feet from shore.

An autopsy will be performed at the state lab in Missoula to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Dutton said in a news release:

Her Husband, his family and Meghan’s family wish to thank all of you who helped search for her. You held out for hope and gave them comfort that they were not alone in this ordeal.



The members of my office and i are grateful for each and every one of you who demonstrated compassion and courage for this family. Some of you knew Meghan, some of you did not, but you came to help in time of need. Thank you.



To Meghan’s family, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathy.

Rouns was last seen on Friday, October 4th. According to her parents, she was supposed to return from a horseback ride by 2 p.m.

Her parents called the Sheriff's Office at 8:00 p.m. Friday and search and rescue was mobilized in the McMaster Recreation area.

(OCTOBER 7, 2024) The search for 27-year old Meghan Rouns continued on Monday, October 7, 2024.

On Sunday at McMaster Hills Trailhead helicopters, search and rescue teams, the Sheriff’s Department, and numerous volunteers continued the search for Meghan, who was last seen on Friday, October 4th.

On Saturday, October 5th, her horse and her phone were found.

Meghan Rouns

According to her parents, she was supposed to return from a horseback ride by 2 p.m. on Friday. Her parents called the Sheriff's Office at 8:00 p.m. Friday and search and rescue was mobilized in the McMaster Recreation area.

Searchers brought in specialized dogs from Gallatin County on Monday to try and locate Meghan Rouns by scent.

The focus of the search is at the Hauser Lake shoreline along a 500-yard stretch between where Rouns' horse Betty, and Rouns' hat and phone, were found on Saturday.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office has asked volunteers and the public to avoid the area so as not to interfere with the dog’s search.

According to law enforcement, volunteers are being asked to focus their efforts on dense brush and foliage away from the shoreline, between the east and west McMaster Trailheads.

Rouns' father called to report her missing Friday around 8 p.m. and her last known activity was a post to Snapchat around 4 p.m. that day.

Family members told MTN that Rouns has a strong bond with her horse and that she enjoys trail riding.

Volunteers say they are committed to bringing Rouns home.

Gabrielle Murphy, a volunteer from Townsend who grew up in the area where Meghan was last seen says,"Thinking about that of if this was your family member, if this was your spouse, your daughter, sister, whoever. I think that is the importance of volunteering. If we do not have community we do not have anything."