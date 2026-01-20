Tips for getting quality photos of the Northern Lights

MISSOULA — Western Montana has seen a lot of inversions and cloud cover over the past few days. But if the sky is clear Monday night, there is a chance to see the northern lights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) said there is a high likelihood for visible auroras, if the sky is clear.

NASA said the colorful glow we call auroras happen when energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere.

Those geomagnetic storms are measured by the KP index and the G scale.

The storm on January 19, 2026 looks to be an 8 out of 9 on the KP index and a 4 out of 5 on the G scale.

There are apps available for smart phones to check the increase or decrease in the storm's strength.

But, if the Northern Lights do light up our sky, how do we get a good picture of them?

Watch MTN's Emily Brown tips here:

How to shoot northern lights like a pro

The best viewing location is somewhere wide open with a clear view of the sky. The less light pollution nearby, the better.

If you are using a camera, it is best to use a wide lens and a low number aperture (f/t-stop) like 2.8 or 1.4.

Bump the ISO higher, 800 or more, to let more light into your camera.

Shutter speed is really key to getting a great photo of the Northern Lights.

To do so, you want to put the shutter in the 4 second to 30 second range. Using something like a tripod can keep your camera steady while you are shooting at the sky.

Any bumps or shakes at those slow shutters could cause unwanted movement in your image.

If you are using your phone, make sure the flash is off. Some devices will turn it on automatically so it is always best to double check.

Click where the sky is on your screen to focus.

Night mode lowers the phone’s shutter speed, so stay still for a few seconds if you are not using a tripod.

If you get a photo you like, feel free to send it to us weather@krtv.com!