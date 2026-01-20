Helena Valley family turns backyard into an ice rink

HELENA — What looks like an ordinary backyard most of the year becomes something far “cooler” in the winter. Since last year, the Wilde family has built their very own ice rink, and the neighborhood kids couldn’t be happier.

“It’s just a joy, being with your friends and just skating and having fun,” said 7-year-old Charlie Wilde.

“It’s fun that I get to work on my edgework here, and I get to be with Charlie and all my other friends,” said 8-year-old Kane Lewis.

WATCH - Helena Valley family turns backyard into ice rink:

"Coolest" house in the neighborhood

The idea for a backyard rink was inspired by Jeremy Wilde’s childhood, where his parents set up their own rink. Now, he’s picking up where they left off and doing the same for his community.

“I love the smiles and the laughter,” Jeremy said. “There's always a smiling face coming off the ice, so that really does it for me.”

Jeremy works as a Helena area youth hockey coach in the U8 program, allowing him to coach his kids when there’s time. Jeremy’s wife, Brittany, connects with the neighborhood parents, helping prepare snacks for when they have people over.

Evan Charney, MTN News Two hockey players face off against each other in a puck drop

The family also runs an Instagram account, letting people in the community know when the rink is open for drop-ins. One post has reached over 7 million views, gaining attention outside of Montana.

“It’s used so much, and the kids love it, and the parents love it,” Brittany said. “It’s nice to be able to provide something like that for everyone in town that we can.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A puck skids along the ice after a shot

It's not easy to pull off. It takes hours to set up, including leveling off the ground to create a flat ice surface, wooden boards for the base, plywood on the fence, a plastic liner to hold the ice, and nets to avoid any broken windows.

Maintaining the icy surface requires constant attention, keeping the ice clear of snow, and making sure there’s enough hard surface for skating, especially overnight. They set up the base last October, filling it in with water a month later once temperatures dropped enough. The warmer winter this year has proven a challenge, one that Jeremy gladly accepts.

Evan Charney, MTN News Jeremy Wilde maintains the backyard ice rink clearing snow

“I really enjoy the art of building and maintaining ice,” Jeremy said. “That’s a super important thing, like it's not just something you put back there and leave back there. You gotta keep the snow off of it.”

All the work that goes into setting up is worth it, as kids all around the neighborhood appreciate having a close place to lace up their skates.

Evan Charney, MTN News A close-up shot of a hockey player skating

“I’m very thankful, and it’s fun to just have a place to go instead of having to drive all the way to the arena and pay,” said 11-year-old Jack Koeppen. “Come here for free and have fun.”

“We don't have to go to the hockey rink, that's like 20 minutes away, and this is just 5, and it's more fun because it's outside,” said 9-year-old Izzy Koeppen. “It’s fun, and I'm thankful for them doing this.”

Next year, Jeremy hopes to add a warming hut so that his dining room is not used as a locker room, and so the families have a warm place to watch the action.

