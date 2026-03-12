Boulder school principal's contract causes concerns for parents

BOULDER — The employment of the Boulder Elementary School principal was a top discussion point this week for the school board. After comments on Facebook about bullying and other issues at the school, parents showed up at a school board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns.

“Issues have been going on since the beginning of the school year,” said parent Makila Bumgarner.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting—renewing principal David Jamison’s contract.

Since that agenda item is a personnel matter, the board called an executive session to discuss it privately.

While parents were allowed in the room one by one to share their thoughts and concerns with the board, MTN’s cameras were not. We did speak with parents and learned what they planned to say.

“I just don't think it's in the best interest of the kids in this school that he has his contract renewed,” Bumgarner said.

“My daughter doesn't even want to go to school; she is now doing school online,” said parent Janai Turner.

After about 30 minutes, the board ended its executive session, and a vote was held on whether or not to renew Jamison’s contract.

The superintendent recommended the board renew the contract, but the board ultimately voted not to.

The board’s reasoning for this decision is unknown. MTN asked trustees and the principal for interviews, but they declined.

MTN called Superintendent David Selvig several times for comment, but he has not yet responded.

The principal job posting will be posted, and Jamison can reapply.