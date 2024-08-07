A look at the security planned for Trump rally in Bozeman

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidental election, will host a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024. The rally will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

In the video above, Meghan Elaine reports on some of the security procedures and precautions that are being implemented to ensure that the event is safe for speakers and attendees.

Security is very much "top of mind" for all Presidential candidates, especially after the assassination attempt on Trump at a political rally in Pennsylvania last month.

MTN will broadcast and live-stream the event. Our coverage will begin when his plane touches down; the rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is scheduled to be at the Friday event. Sheehy is a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

You can watch the event live on the MTN channel (3.2 in Great Falls). It will also be broadcast on DirecTV on channel 4. The event will also be live-streamed on the KRTV website.



Tune in to the MTN 10pm news after the event for analysis and highlight.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).