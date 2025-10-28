Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helena solicits community input on next city manager

The Helena area has traditionally appealed to health care, manufacturing and distribution businesses more than retailers.
HELENA — The city will host an open meeting for the community to provide input on the search for a new city manager.

On Thursday, October 30, community members can attend the listening session to give the city's recruitment consultants feedback about what qualities they look for in a new city manager.

The city also plans to host another public town hall for citizens to speak with the finalists for the position later in the process.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the City-County Building.

Those who can’t attend in person can complete an online survey to voice their opinion.

City leaders will start reviewing applications on November 5.

Last week, a company led by a former Helena city commissioner sued the city, claiming they’re not following open meeting laws as they look for a new city manager. Learn more about that case here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

