How the partial government shutdown could impact SNAP and WIC

HELENA — As the government shutdown stretches into another week, many Montana families are beginning to feel the strain, especially those relying on federal nutrition programs.

“We have federal employees who are coming in for support and just neighbors who just have some circumstances where they need that, and so we are anticipating an increase,” Jordan Evertz, the executive director for Helena Food Share, said.

How the government shutdown could impact SNAP and WIC services

Helena Food Share’s service area has around 6000 SNAP users, and with the shutdown, this will directly impact the amount of food they distribute.

Evertz said, “Neighbors who will be essentially without food support beginning November 1st, and so we have been seeing an increase in need in our community.”

Last year, Helena Food Share provided nearly 2,500 holiday meals to customers, and has concerns for families this season.

“We very much are planning for that in how we are approaching our holiday meals, fundraising, and community partnerships for those upcoming holidays,” Evertz says.

WIC benefits are currently unaffected by the government shutdown due to the help of state funding.

It is not just SNAP that is at risk, but also WIC. On average, Lewis and Clark Area WIC serves around 760 people per month.

“The state of Montana is filling in the gaps until at least November 30, so fortunately, our families are still receiving benefits,” Mary Sparks, the child and family health supervisor at Lewis and Clark Public Health, said.

Although WIC benefits remain active right now, Lewis and Clark Public Health has concerns about what the future holds.

Sparks said, “And most concerning are infants, of course, that may need formula that may be really difficult for families to purchase on their own.”

You can visit this link for available resources and how to help neighbors in need.


