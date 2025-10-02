Winter Storm Watches issued for some of the mountains in Montana and Wyoming

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for a lot of the mountains in Montana and Wyoming for this upcoming weekend (10/4/2025 to 10/5/2025).

Accumulating snow is expected in the mountains this weekend, with snow levels dropping as the weekend goes on. Snow levels could get as low as ~5000 feet Sunday morning, so even some lower elevation locations may see snow.

In Glacier National Park, 6+" of snow is possible above 7000' and 2-6" of snow is expected above 5500 feet. The snow in Glacier will primarily fall later Saturday through Sunday morning. This snow could possibly cause the Going-to-the-Sun road to briefly close Saturday night into Sunday. This snow will also create cold, wet, and raw conditions for those recreating outdoors in the park this weekend.

In the mountains in Wyoming and southern Montana, even higher snow amounts are expected. Snow will be falling off-and-on throughout the weekend, and 6-18" of snow is possible, with the highest snow amounts above 9000 feet.

Due to the impending snow, the Beartooth Highway will close at 12pm on Friday, October 3rd and remain closed through the weekend. It will be closed from Vista Point through Wyoming. Officials will re-evaluate early next week if they will reopen the road, or if they will just leave it closed until next year.

Those traveling or recreating in Yellowstone National Park should also be prepared for cold, wet, and raw conditions this weekend.

The snow that falls will be wet and heavy, so difficult travel conditions are possible at and above mountain pass level, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning.