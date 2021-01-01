Ryan Dennis joined KXLH as the evening meteorologist in April of 2021. Prior to coming here, Ryan was the morning meteorologist at a TV station in Twin Falls, Idaho for two and a half years.

Ryan grew up in Maryland and has had a passion for the weather ever since he was a kid. The one weather event that really sparked his interest in weather was a blizzard in 2003 that dropped several feet of snow, enough so that it was as tall as he was, and he wondered how it was possible to get so much snow from one storm. Ryan then got his first taste at forecasting during high school when he was the go-to guy for any and all snow events as everyone wanted to know how much snow they would be getting and whether school would be open or closed.

After high school, Ryan attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland, where he received his B.S. in Geography with a concentration in Atmospheric Sciences and his B.S. in Earth Science. Ryan then attended The University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, where he received his M.S. in Atmospheric Sciences.

In his free time, Ryan loves to hike and play sports as well as travel and explore new places. He is also an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan as he makes sure he never misses a game.

If you have any questions about the weather, or just want to talk about the weather, feel free to contact him at ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Education

M.S. in Atmospheric Sciences from The University of Arizona

B.S. in Geography-Atmospheric Sciences from Salisbury University